Browns Giving Likely Cut Candidate One Last Chance in Week 16
By Jovan Alford
Last week, the Cleveland Browns surprisingly signed veteran kicker Riley Patterson to the practice squad and immediately elevated him to the active roster against the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Browns sent a subtle message to starter Dustin Hopkins, who has struggled over the last few weeks, which includes missing two field goals in Week 14 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
As for Patterson, he didn’t attempt any field goal opportunities against the Chiefs but made his only extra-point attempt. That said, one would think the Browns would run it back with Patterson for Week 16.
However, the Browns are going back to Hopkins after Patterson was snatched off the practice squad from the Atlanta Falcons on Wednesday.
According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters that Hopkins will kick on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. Stefanski also said the veteran had a really good week in practice last week.
Insert tweet. https://x.com/MaryKayCabot/status/1869429386564514239
With Patterson off to Atlanta, Hopkins has a prime opportunity to re-establish confidence with Stefanski and the rest of the coaching staff over the last few weeks of the season.
The veteran kicker has struggled mightily, making a career-worst 64 percent (18-for-25) of his field goals this season. However, Hopkins has been almost perfect on extra points, converting 88.9 percent of his attempts (16-for-18).
The 34-year-old Hopkins was signed to a three-year,$15.9 million contract extension in August, so the Browns hope he can turn things around. He has struggled from 40-plus yards out, making 9-of-16 field goals.
If your veteran field goal kicker can't make kicks from 40-plus yards away, it puts your offense in a tough spot.
Hopkins’ first opportunity to change the narrative will be against the Bengals, where he missed a field goal and an extra point in their first meeting this season.
More Browns news and analysis: