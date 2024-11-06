Browns GM Reveals Shocking Deshaun Watson Possibility After the Trade Deadline
By Cem Yolbulan
The Cleveland Browns are in the midst of a disastrous season heading into their bye week. Sitting at 2-7 at the bottom of the AFC North, the Browns have already given up on their season, moving on from star defender Za'Darius Smith and Pro Bowl wide receiver Amari Cooper.
With the front office officially pulling the plug on the season, Browns fans are understandably focusing on the future of the franchise rather than the present. For most of the fanbase, that future ideally doesn't include QB Deshaun Watson.
General manager Andrew Berry doesn't necessarily agree with that sentiment. Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot reported that Berry believes "it's always possible" for Watson to play football in Cleveland again.
Browns News: GM Andrew Berry Doesn't Rule Out Deshaun Watson Playing in Cleveland Again
While this is certainly not a ringing endorsement for Watson, it's still not what Browns fans want to hear.
Since Cleveland pulled off the Watson trade, things have gone poorly for the Browns. Not only did the Browns overpay both in the trade and contract negotiations, but they also ended up with a player nowhere near his elite level from his Texans days. Watson is in line to miss 21 games between last year and this, and when he has played, he has been extremely underwhelming.
Through seven games this season, Watson has a 1-6 record with five touchdowns and three interceptions for a passer rating of 79.0.
Even though his contract is difficult to get out of, fans just want the Deshaun Watson era to be over. If that means that the team eats his remaining salary like the Broncos did with Russell Wilson, so be it. Unfortunately, however, the Browns have seemingly not given up on the polarizing quarterback just yet.