Browns Have Clear Trade Opportunity After Thursday's NFL Firing
By Jovan Alford
The Cleveland Browns’ 2024 season ended unceremoniously last week, losing 35-10 to the Baltimore Ravens. The Browns struggled mightily in all three phases of the game this season, including special teams.
Veteran kicker Dustin Hopkins, who was excellent last season in his first year with the Browns (33-of-35 field goals made, 24-of-26 extra points made), took a major step back this season to the point he was benched for Riley Patterson in Week 15.
The 34-year-old kicker made a career-worst 66.7 percent of his field goals (18-of-27), which is a far cry from what he did last season (91.7%). Hopkins’ performance this season was a notable difference from his career average (84%).
Hopkins struggled with extra points, converting at an 85 percent clip (17-of-20). Last season, he made 92.3 percent of his extra points (24-of-26). The Browns didn’t expect Hopkins to have this big drop-off after signing him to a three-year, $15.9 million extension this past offseason.
Therefore, Cleveland hopes the veteran kicker will turn things around in 2025. However, if the Browns aren’t sure about Hopkins heading into next season, they could look towards the trade market.
It's rare to see a team trade a kicker, but Cleveland sent Cade York in a trade before the season to the Washington Commanders for a conditional seventh-round pick.
Daniel Carlson Emerges as Potential Browns Trade Target
The Las Vegas Raiders could look to shake up their roster after firing their head coach (Antonio Pierce) and general manager (Tom Telesco) this week. Veteran players like Jakobi Meyers and Maxx Crosby will garner a ton of interest, but Daniel Carlson would be of major interest to the Browns.
The 29-year-old kicker made 85 percent of his field goals (34-of-40) and 92 percent of his extra points (23-of-25) this season.
Carlson was excellent between 20-39 yards, making a perfect 21-of-21 on field goals. But when it came to 40-plus yards, he only made 13-of-19 field goals.
As for Hopkins, he missed two field goals from the 20-39-yard range (9-of-11) and seven from 40-plus yards out (9-of-16). Carlson is entering the final year of a four-year, $18.4M contract extension with a $5.15 million cap hit in 2025.
Carlson is a career 87.5 percent field goal kicker and a one-time All-Pro, which is better than Hopkins. However, if you are the Browns, are you willing to give up a fourth or fifth-round pick for Carlson when you have other voids to fill on your roster?
That’s a tough question to answer, but one the Browns’ front office should ponder if they don’t think Hopkins can return to his 2023 form.
