Browns Hint at Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah's Injury Status After NFL Draft Pick

The Cleveland Browns created fireworks on Day 1 of the 2025 NFL draft, trading with the Jacksonville Jaguars to move down from No. 2 to No. 5 to select Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham. The standout Wolverines defender's presence will bolster an already strong defensive line, leaving time to tell what the Browns had in store for Day 2.

It turns out Cleveland wasn't finished addressing its defense just yet. The Browns selected another defender to open Day 2 of the draft, and the pick may have just provided a huge hint regarding one veteran's future with the franchise.

Browns' Carson Schwesinger Selection Hints at Bad Injury Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah News

One Browns veteran whose future is up in the air is linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. The veteran defender was carted off the field with a significant neck injury during a Week 8 encounter with the Baltimore Ravens, leaving his playing future up in the air.

With there being no telling if Owusu-Koramoah will play again, the Browns used the 33rd overall pick of the 2025 draft to select UCLA linebacker Carson Schwesinger.

Schwesinger, 22, is coming off a career year with the Bruins that saw him rack up a nation-leading 90 tackles (9 for lost yardage) while also tallying four sacks, three defended passes, two interceptions, and a forced fumble. That's without mentioning the personal-best 90.0 pass rush and 80.6 defense Pro Football Focus grades he finished with.

Even if Owusu-Koramoah does end up playing in 2025 or beyond, having strong defensive depth pieces like Schwesinger is never a bad thing — especially if making the 2025-26 playoffs is a priority.

Replacing a former Pro Bowl LB like Owusu-Koramoah wouldn't be easy, but Schwesinger certainly looks like he has the potential to do so. The Moorpark, CA native boasts a solid combination of size and athleticism that will allow him to be slotted all around the Browns' defense, opening the door for how defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz uses his talents.

After signing the likes of Julian Okwara, Jerome Baker, and Joe Tryon in free agency, the Browns have a new threat in their LB room. Hopefully, Schwesinger can live up to the hype to become a mainstay in Cleveland's defensive plans for years to come.

