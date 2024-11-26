Browns Honor Departing Player With Nice Gesture Before End of Season
By Joe Summers
The Browns are preparing for veteran safety Rodney McLeod Jr.'s inevitable retirement this season, honoring him with a special recognition for an NFL award.
McLeod is Cleveland's honoree for the league's Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award, acknowledging "an NFL player who demonstrates on the field the qualities of great sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for opponents, and integrity in competition."
No Browns player has ever won the award, which was created in 2015 in Rooney's honor. McLeod, a 13-year veteran who originally played for the St. Louis Rams, now has an opportunity to be given a prestigious recognition.
Browns Recognize Rodney McLeod Jr. for Prestigious Award
While he's only spent two years with the franchise, McLeod is still a respected veteran who has had a major impact on his respective teams.
During his career, he's played for four different organizations, starting 145 of his 177 career games. He suffered an injury last week that could lead to the end of his season, yet McLeod is still an important leader for the struggling Browns.
Being recognized for this award showcases the team's belief in him and his general positive impact on the roster. Originally created in 2015 in Art Rooney's honor, it's a special award that comes with a $25,000 donation to a charity of the player's choosing.
If McLeod wins the award, it'll be a good cap on an illustrious career well deserving of recognition. He's been a valuable player and this would be an ideal way to end his time in the NFL.
More Cleveland Browns News: