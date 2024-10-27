Browns Honor Jim Donovan With Incredible Tribute Prior to Week 8 Game
The Cleveland Browns' organization suffered a major loss over the weekend, as it was announced former voice of the team Jim Donovan had passed away on Saturday.
The news of Donovan's passing struck Browns fans even more with their Week 8 game right around the corner, making this an even more emotional contest against their division rivals, the Baltimore Ravens.
With Kevin Stefanski's squad at home on Sunday, Cleveland made sure to honor the man who gave the team 25 years of excellence in the broadcast booth.
The Browns were introduced as a team on Sunday to allow the focus to be on Donovan. Cleveland played a tribute video for the late announcer before kickoff against the Ravens, which recapped some of the broadcaster's most memorable calls of his career.
The Dawg Pound responded in force, giving a standing ovation to honor Donovan. This was followed by a moment of silence for the 68-year-old.
The Browns' tributes to Donovan weren't just seen in pregame, however. The team also placed a classy memorial to the announcer in the press box, where Donovan called home for 25 years during his tenure as voice of Cleveland's games.
Considering how beloved Donovan was, and how much the players showed they cared about him during his recent health complications, there's a chance the Browns raise their play on Sunday to get a win in his honor. This would certainly be a great time for Cleveland to get back on track and snap its current five-game losing streak.
In other Browns news: