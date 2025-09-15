Browns Give Jerome Ford a Fresh Start in Projected Trade with NFC Team

The Cleveland Browns are still searching for their first win of the 2025 campaign and an answer at the quarterback position as we turn the page from Week 2 to Week 3. Although those issues certainly are at the front of mind for every Browns fan, they should be able to take solace in the fact that the running back position seems to be rounding into form with the newcomers added to the fold this offseason.

After missing all of training camp and the preseason, second-round pick Quinshon Judkins made his NFL debut on Sunday. It was easy to see why he was considered one of the top RB prospects in this year's draft after rushing for 61 yards on 10 carries while also showing off his hands with three catches, on three targets, for 10 yards.

The upside of these rookie running backs, including Dylan Sampson and Raheim "Rocket" Sanders with Judkins, is already looking strong enough to allow Cleveland's front office to shop veteran RB Jerome Ford to teams in need of help in the backfield. Fortunately, the perfect opportunity for a fresh start is out there.

Browns Give Jerome Ford a Fresh Start in Projected Trade with Commanders

The Washington Commanders already have a desperate need for a veteran running back to help shoulder the load alongside rookie Jacory Croskey-Merritt after Austin Ekeler tore his Achilles during Washington's Week 2 loss. That leaves the Commanders open to add a veteran RB to the mix, and with the Browns wanting to get any value for Ford via trade, contacting the NFC franchise would be the wisest thing for general manager Andrew Berry and the front office to do.

The above trade would see the Browns acquire the Commanders' 2026 seventh-round pick in exchange for Ford's services. Considering how the Philadelphia Eagles had to pay two sixth-round picks to acquire Tank Bigsby from the Jacksonville Jaguars last week, a seventh-rounder is an appropriate returner for a 26-year-old RB on an expiring contract.

Through two games, Ford has registered 12 carries and six receptions for 59 total yards. With Judkins likely to have his share of the distribution of touches in Cleveland's backfield increase moving forward, coupled with Sampson already proving to be as effective, if not more, than the veteran rusher, Ford is the most likely of the backs to see the field thus far to see his usage go down.

If Cleveland can pick up an additional draft asset to use in another trade down the line, or to add a prospect next April, for a player that clearly isn't in their long-term plans, they would be wise to make the move. The Commanders are going to have to do something about their running back situation either way, so the Browns shouldn't wait around for them to make a deal with another team instead.

