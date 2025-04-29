Browns Just Gave Free Agent a Deadline to Sign With New Team

The Cleveland Browns made a notable roster move on Monday night, signing veteran wide receiver Diontae Johnson to a one-year deal. It was reported that veteran wideout Elijah Moore visited the Buffalo Bills earlier on Monday.

Moore hasn’t re-signed with the Browns or found a new opportunity since free agency opened last month. However, it appears that Cleveland is setting a deadline for the veteran receiver to decide on his future.

On Monday, ESPN’s Field Yates reported that the Browns applied an unrestricted free-agent tender to Moore. If the veteran signs the tender, it would be worth $3.428 million for 2025.

#Browns have applied the unrestricted free agent tender to WR Elijah Moore, ESPN's @FieldYates reports. Moore visited the Bills today. If he re-signs with the Browns, the tender is worth $3.428M for 2025. — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) April 28, 2025

This means Moore would have until May 1 (Thursday) to explore other options from different teams. However, if he signs before the deadline, the Browns could either match it or get a second-round pick in return as possible compensation if they don’t match. The second-round pick comp comes from Moore being a second-round guy.

Elijah Moore situation explained: pic.twitter.com/S2BY1Cz0L5 — John Mauceri (@johnmauceri21) April 29, 2025

At the same time, if the veteran playmaker doesn’t sign with another team by Thursday, the Browns will get exclusive negotiation rights for 2025.

Based on this information, the Browns are comfortable with Moore returning or possibly getting a second-round pick from his new team.

Last season, the veteran wide receiver turned in 61 receptions (102 targets) for 538 yards and a touchdown. While those stats might look adequate on paper, Moore averaged a career-worst 8.8 yards per reception and a 4.9 dropped passes per target (career-low).

With receivers like Amari Cooper, Keenan Allen, and Tyler Boyd still on the open market, Moore might not find a new team before Thursday’s deadline. Given the state of the Browns’ WR room, bringing back Moore would not be the worst idea.

With somewhat better quarterback play, Moore could be an adequate WR3 next to Jerry Jeudy and Johnson, who looks to bounce back from a disastrous 2024 season.

