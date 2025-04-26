Browns Land Biggest Steal of the 2025 NFL Draft With Fifth-Round Pick

The 2025 NFL Draft has been filled with a ton of storylines and the Cleveland Browns have been at the center of it. It started when they traded the second overall pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars and they selected Mason Graham in the first round with the fifth overall pick.

After Graham, they took Carson Schwesinger, Quinshon Judkins, Harold Fannin Jr., Dylan Sampson, and Dillon Gabriel.

When Gabriel was selected, many fans thought the idea of Shedeur Sanders heading to the Dawg Pound was over, but that wasn't the case. With the 144th overall pick in the fifth round, the Browns snagged Sanders and got the biggest steal of the draft.

Heading into the draft, many draft experts believed that Sanders was either a first or second-round talent. Instead, he slid down the draft, and the Browns were able to capitalize. While it's confusing that they took Dillon Gabriel in the third and came back for Sanders, this was the biggest steal of the draft.

Sanders is extremely accurate and plays with great timing. The Texas native is a smart decision maker and will stand tall in the pocket to deliver a pass under pressure.

Over his last two seasons at Colorado, Sanders completed 71% of his passes for 7,364 passing yards with 64 passing touchdowns. He has shown the ability to excel in late-game situations, and that's something that can't be taught.

Throughout the draft process, GM Andrew Berry gave Sanders praise, saying, "he's impressive young man and a really good QB". The QB room in Cleveland now has Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Gabriel and now Sanders.

Sanders is the most talented one out of the bunch, and the Browns were able to snag him in the fifth round. This is tremendous value and the Browns got the biggest steal of the 2025 NFL Draft.

