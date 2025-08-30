The Cleveland Browns' biggest question mark this offseason was around the quarterback room. They eventually named Joe Flacco as the starter, but rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders will also be on the team, dressing as the QB 2 and emergency QB3, respectively.

The Browns used the last couple of months to see how their QB room would shake out and felt this group was their best bet. And it was revealed that Gabriel will be rocking No. 8 (h/t @nfl_jersey_num), which was just worn by the recently released Kenny Pickett.

Cleveland Browns QB Dillon Gabriel (@_dillongabriel_) is wearing number 8. Last assigned to Kenny Pickett. #DawgPound pic.twitter.com/KI4s4E5Pcq — NFL Jersey Numbers (@nfl_jersey_num) August 30, 2025

Rookie QB Dillon Gabriel Is Going to Wear No. 8 for Browns

Back in March, the Browns traded signal-caller Dorian Thompson-Robinson and their 2025 fifth-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles for Pickett.

The Pittsburgh product was around for a couple of months before getting flipped to the Las Vegas Raiders for a 2026 fifth-rounder on Aug. 25. During his time with Cleveland, Pickett wore No. 8, but ultimately didn't last there. He was firmly in the QB competition until he suffered a hamstring injury in a late July practice.

That kept him on the sideline and effectively ended his chances of being the starter in the Dawg Pound. And now his number has been given to the rookie QB. Gabriel rocked No. 8 at both Oregon and Oklahoma, bringing this tradition to the NFL. Before changing numbers, he was wearing No. 5 for the Browns and played well for them.

This preseason, Gabriel went 25-of-37 (67.6%) for 272 passing yards, one touchdown, and one interception. He was able to keep the offense in rhythm and effectively moved the offense down the field.

He was able to impress the coaching staff enough to make him QB2, and there's a world where he starts for a few games for the Browns. Flacco is 40 years old, and the Browns could easily throw Gabriel out there to see what he can do.

If so, he will have No. 8 on his back. Pickett was a member of the Browns for five months, and Cleveland didn't waste time getting him out of there. Now, they have quickly given his number away without a second thought.

