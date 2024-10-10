Browns' Latest Signing is Bad News for Denzel Ward in Week 6
By Jovan Alford
The Cleveland Browns are looking to snap their three-game losing streak on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. However, the Browns may not have one of their key starters on defense for this must-win game.
Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward was not at practice for the second straight day because of a hamstring injury. Ward suffered the injury in the third quarter of last week’s road loss against the Washington Commanders.
The veteran cornerback was ruled out for the rest of the game. With that in mind, the Browns made a roster move on Thursday to prepare for Ward’s absence on Sunday.
Browns News: Cleveland Signs Veteran Cornerback Troy Brown II to Active Roster
According to Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal, Cleveland signed cornerback Troy Brown II to the active roster. The veteran cornerback has been elevated from the practice squad three times this season, reaching the maximum number of games a player can be called up from the taxi squad.
The 29-year-old defender has three combined tackles and a forced fumble in three games this season. Brown was initially signed to Cleveland’s practice squad in late August after being cut before the 53-man roster deadline.
Before joining the Browns earlier this year, Brown spent the last two years with the Indianapolis Colts. In his two-year stint with the Colts, the veteran defensive back had 17 combined tackles, one pass deflection, a sack, a tackle for loss, and a quarterback hit. With Indianapolis, he spent most of his time playing special teams.
More Browns news and analysis: