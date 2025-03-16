Browns Legend Joins Team's Recruiting Efforts to Land Champion QB

The starting quarterback job for the Cleveland Browns is still up in the air this upcoming season. Veteran Deshaun Watson is still on the roster, but is rehabbing from a torn Achilles he suffered on Oct. 20.

Watson reportedly tore his Achilles again in January, likely forcing him to miss a good amount of the 2025 season. With that in the back of the Browns’ brass mind, the team has two routes at QB.

Cleveland could draft a quarterback with the No. 2 overall pick, as they have Kenny Pickett on the roster. The Browns acquired Pickett from the Philadelphia Eagles last week.

If that route doesn’t work, the Browns could add another veteran quarterback to their roster such as Kirk Cousins or Russell Wilson.

Wilson is the more obtainable option for the Browns between the two quarterbacks, as he’s an unrestricted free agent. Russell visited the Browns' facilities last week, as he’s also on the New York Giants’ radar.

However, one Browns legend is trying to do his part in recruiting Wilson to the team. Last week, former Cleveland quarterback Bernie Kosar posted a picture with him and Ciara on Twitter and said, “How about #Cleveland @ciara @DangeRussWilson.”

The 36-year-old Wilson didn’t have the best statistical season after not playing in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ first six games. However, they went 6-5 in the 11 games Wilson started and made the playoffs.

Given what the Browns went through last year, only winning three games, Wilson could make the team somewhat competitive in the AFC North. The Browns’ offense looked functional when Jameis Winston took over for Watson, but he had too many turnovers.

Wilson did a good job taking care of the ball last year in the Steel City, tossing five interceptions. Wilson isn’t the same player we saw in Seattle. However, at his age, he can still throw the ball down the field and give his teams a chance to win. We’ll see if the Browns bring him aboard or go elsewhere at the QB spot.

