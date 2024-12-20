Browns Get Major Injury News on Two Stars at Friday Practice
By Joe Summers
The Browns received a major piece of injury news on two stars during Friday's practice ahead of a Week 16 contest with the Bengals, as both DE Myles Garrett and TE David Njoku returned to action.
Garrett was banged up during the week though has been expected to play, while Njoku missed Week 15 and has been limited to 10 games throughout the year with various ailments.
Cleveland's season is already over for all intents and purposes. These last three games are a chance to identify who should remain on the roster in 2025. In that sense, it might be wise to let Garrett and Njoku rest to avoid further injury.
Browns DE Myles Garrett and TE David Njoku Return to Practice
Obviously, Cleveland has bigger problems to address than whether or not Garrett and Njoku play. The quarterback position is an outright disaster, prompting the organization to give Dorian Thompson-Robinson a look. In all likelihood, it won't go well.
This is still a divisional game though. The Browns have an opportunity to officially end the Bengals' season, which would be a lovely consolation prize after all this team has been through in 2024.
So far this year, Garrett has been his usual dominant self. He has 38 tackles, 11 sacks, and three forced fumbles despite facing constant double-teams. The 28-year-old superstar is still perhaps the NFL's best defensive player.
For Njoku, he's still under contract for one more season but Cleveland has a potential out if the front office elected to take it. He's been limited to 56 catches for 439 yards and five TDs but considering how effective he was last year with Joe Flacco under center, it's obvious the issue has been the quarterbacks and not the tight end.
Because the duo returned to practice, it feels likely they'll suit up on Sunday. Whether or not they should is another matter, but Cleveland seems to be putting a solid team around Thompson-Robinson to get a true evaluation.
