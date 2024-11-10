Browns Make Major QB Move in Surprise Prediction by Insider

🏆 #Brown rookie QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson has been BALLING this preseason



🔸17/21

🔸184 yards

🔸2 TDs



We ranked the #UCLA product above Anthony Richardson and Will Levis months ago… 👀



More on DTR here: https://t.co/yZhzVAQYZ5



pic.twitter.com/tJHRCp7RYT