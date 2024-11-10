Browns Make Major QB Move in Surprise Prediction by Insider
By Joe Summers
The Browns are trapped in a lost season as one of the NFL's worst teams with no real answer at quarterback. One NFL insider recently made a jarring prediction for the second half of the season, boldly declaring that Cleveland would turn to 2023 fifth-round pick Dorian Thompson-Robinson over Jameis Winston.
With Deshaun Watson done for the year due to injury, Winston started each of the last two weeks. He led the Browns to an upset win over the Ravens in his first outing before throwing three interceptions in a 27-10 loss to the Chargers.
If Winston isn't the long-term answer, it makes sense for the Browns to see what they have in Thompson-Robinson.
Browns Predicted to Start QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson in Second Half of Season
Zac Jackson of The Athletic published eight predictions for the rest of Cleveland's campaign. The most important one? That Thompson-Robinson takes Winston's starting job.
"Because the Browns don’t have a quarterback of the future despite having more than $170 million in salary-cap commitments to Deshaun Watson," Jackson writes. "They probably have to let Thompson-Robinson play so the second-year quarterback can get important experience and the team can get a full evaluation. It’s too early to know if Cleveland will give Thompson-Robinson a bunch of games or just a couple, but this feels inevitable."
The second-year player has only appeared in one game this season, completing 11 of 24 passes for 82 yards and two interceptions. He had just one TD and four picks last year in limited action, though his dual-threat skillset akes him an intriguing option.
At the least, it's impossible for the Browns to get worse production from the position at this point. Watson was the NFL's worst starter by any measure before getting hurt, while Winston is a known commodity.
Thompson-Robinson likely isn't a savior and probably wouldn't perform well. Nonetheless, it's logical for the coaching staff to get a full evaluation of him before a pivotal offseason.
