Browns Make Big Kicker Announcement Just Before Offseason
By Joe Summers
The Browns only have two games left in this miserable season, taking on the Dolphins and Ravens before the year will mercifully end. In a surprise announcement on Friday, head coach Kevin Stefanski revealed that struggling kicker Dustin Hopkins would suit up on Sunday.
Many have called for Cleveland to move on from the 34-year-old Hopkins, who has been perhaps the NFL's worst kicker in 2024 despite a successful career. He's made just 64% of his field goals, ranking 41st in the league.
There are only 32 teams, so Hopkins has been about as bad as it gets. With nothing left to play for except draft position though, it's probably wise for the organization to keep trotting out an overwhelmed kicker.
Browns Announce Dustin Hopkins Will Remain Starting Kicker Despite Struggles
Hopkins has only missed one game this year but it's clear he hasn't been himself. He's made 83.9% of his career kicks, so to knock in only 64% represents a true disaster.
He's been even worse on extra points. While Hopkins has made 84.2% of those, that's only good for 42nd-best in the league. By any objective measure, Hopkins is having the worst season of his 10-year career. In the long run, his misses are for the best. Cleveland is slated to draft fifth in the 2025 NFL Draft and considering how many holes this roster has, the front office needs every advantage it can get.
It'll take years to overcome the Deshaun Watson contract, but the Browns have an opportunity to draft his successor should they lose these final two games. Hopkins has no business remaining with the organization in 2025, though he could help give the team one final gift by missing a couple of more kicks.
Unfortunately, Hopkins is in the first season of a three-year, $15.9 million extension. He's one of the most expensive kickers in the NFL but if Cleveland has any interest in competing, it's time to cut him in the offseason.
Hopkins has had a great career, yet his performance this year leaves no doubt about his standing in the league moving forward.
