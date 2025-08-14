Browns Make Big QB Decision for 2nd Preseason Game

After an impressive start to the preseason with a 30-10 win over the Carolina Panthers last week, the Cleveland Browns are getting ready for their second game of the preseason as they are set to visit the Eagles in Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday.

As has been the case all offseason, all eyes in Cleveland will be on the quarterback situation. Things are shaking out for the Browns to have a different starter under center against Philadelphia.

Kevin Stefanski still not yet ready to name Dillon Gabriel as the starter for Saturday’s preseason game. Wants to see how he and his hamstring get through today’s practice.



Shedeur Sanders remains unlikely to play. Kenny Pickett (hamstring) remains limited. And Joe Flacco won’t… — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) August 14, 2025

QB Dillon Gabriel Is Headed Towards His First Start in Browns' 2nd Preseason Game

After rookie sensation Shedeur Sanders made a strong case to shoot up the QB pecking order last week, the Browns will likely have fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel start on Saturday. This comes after head coach Kevin Stefanski revealed the team is sitting Flacco against the Eagles, a big decision that'll allow another in the quarterback race to emerge.

Sanders suffered an oblique injury this week and remains unlikely to play this weekend, per ESPN's Daniel Oyefusi. Veteran signal-caller Kenny Pickett was also limited in the joint practice with the Eagles on Wednesday and only threw in one seven-on-seven series, per Browns insider Chris Easterling.

Considering that Joe Flacco is not going to play a single rep of preseason football at this stage of his career, this paves the way for Gabriel to get his biggest opportunity to shine in Cleveland. The only other healthy quarterback on the roster is Tyler Huntley, who signed with the Browns on August 5 after the injury bug hit the Cleveland QB room.

Against the Panthers, Sanders played for most of the game, taking 47 snaps. Huntley came in for him later in the game and played 22 snaps. A similar scenario is a very likely one between Gabriel and Huntley on Saturday.

With his preseason debut, where he threw for 138 yards and two touchdowns, Sanders likely passed Gabriel in the depth chart. Now, Gabriel gets an opportunity to showcase why he was drafted before Sanders and take back his spot on the QB pecking order.

How much things will change in the quarterback room in Cleveland between now and the roster cutdown day on August 26 remains to be seen, but it's safe to assume that two rookies will be in constant battle to secure a spot on the final roster.

More Cleveland Browns news and rumors: