Browns Make Huge Denzel Ward Announcement Before Week 14 Showdown With Steelers
The 2024 NFL season isn't going the way Cleveland Browns fans had hoped, but there have still been some serious bright spots to be excited about. The team as a whole isn't putting it together, but there are plenty of star players living up to the hype.
One of the brightest stars on the team has been cornerback Denzel Ward, who has held opposing quarterbacks to just a 46.4% completion rate when targeted in coverage. But Ward's place in Browns fans' hearts isn't just because of his on-field play. He's also done some amazing off-field work in Cleveland and is getting some well-deserved recognition for it.
Browns News: Denzel Ward Named Walter Payton Man of the Year Nominee for 2024
The Cleveland Browns announced on Thursday that Denzel Ward is their 2024 nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award, which is given to a player who excels both on the field and within their community, making philanthropic impacts.
Ward's on-field side needs no introduction, and his off-field efforts come through the Make Them Know Your Name (MTKYN) Foundation. The foundation is focused on heart health and was created by Ward and his family to honor their late father. The MTKYN website states its mission as "to help prevent heart-related fatalities in communities across the nation ... by providing the resources necessary to educate people in the various aspects of Heart Health."
This is the second time Ward has been nominated for the award, also being named a nominee in 2021. Other recent Browns nominees have included Anthony Walker Jr. (2023), Joel Bitonio (2022) and Myles Garrett (2020).
No Browns player has won the award since its inception in 1970, though the most recent winner did come from the AFC North when Pittsburgh Steelers lineman Cameron Heyward was named the winner. That was the first time an AFC North player had won the honor since 2011 when Baltimore Ravens center Matt Birk did so.
Ward will still be focused on Sunday's meeting with the Steelers, but a win over Pittsburgh would be extra sweet when paired with this esteemed nomination.
