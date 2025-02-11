Browns Make Intriguing Coaching Hire Right After Super Bowl
The 2024 NFL campaign is officially over now that the Lombardi Trophy has been handed out. The Cleveland Browns — like the rest of the NFL — can finally focus on the offseason as they look to turn things around after an abysmal 3-14 performance last season.
The Browns have been busy throughout the last few weeks, making changes to head coach Kevin Stefanski's staff. While a handful of fresh faces have already been brought in, Stefanski just hired another newcomer on Monday.
Browns Hire Adam Morris as Assistant DL Coach
ESPN insider Pete Thamel reported that the Browns are hiring Adam Morris as their new assistant defensive line coach. The defensive specialist most recently spent the 2024 campaign as a DL coach and run game coordinator for the Buffalo Bulls.
Morris has local ties, having been born and raised in Dublin, Ohio. He started his coaching career as a DL coach at Eastern Illinois University before moving to Ball State — his alma mater — in 2023. Reunited with the Cardinals, Morris coached their defensive line, too, while also taking on the role of run game coordinator.
Morris' success at Ball State landed him his gig at the University of Buffalo. The Bulls had one of the MAC's best defensive lines under his watch, proven by their allowing just 146.6 rushing yards per game (4th) while finishing the year with 33 sacks (T-3rd).
It'll be interesting to see if Morris can help make the Browns' already solid defensive line even better. Cleveland had one of the best DLs in the league last season, ranking highly in terms of run defense (81.4, 1st) and pass rushing (80.9, 3rd) on Pro Football Focus.
NFL teams with returning head coaches can hold their first offseason workouts on Monday, Apr. 21. In other words, it won't be much longer before Browns fans learn if Morris is a good fit for Stefanski's 2025 coaching staff.