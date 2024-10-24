Browns Make Shocking Nick Chubb Move in Latest Mock Trade Proposal
By Jovan Alford
The Cleveland Browns have been one of the worst teams in the NFL this season and are on the verge of landing a potential top-10 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
With Cleveland trending in the wrong direction, there’s a belief that the Browns could shake up their roster by moving several veterans by the Nov. 5 trade deadline. Cleveland got a jumpstart on the fire sale, trading star wide receiver Amari Cooper to the Buffalo Bills for draft capital.
The Browns don’t have many other viable players on offense to move before next month’s trade deadline. But The Athletic’s Jeff Howe suggests the idea of Cleveland trading star running back Nick Chubb to the Dallas Cowboys.
In his trade proposal, the Browns are trading the veteran running back to the Cowboys for a 2025 third-round pick and a 2025 sixth-round pick.
Howe explains how this deal is a must for the Cowboys, who have struggled on the ground this season. Meanwhile, the NFL scribe says the trade would be a gut punch for the Browns, but with Chubb being a pending free agent next offseason and getting a third-round pick in return, they could use it to draft a quarterback in the 2025 draft.
"For the Browns, it would be a gut punch to give up such an impactful piece of their franchise, especially considering the way he was received upon his season debut. And they probably don’t want to take the public relations hit after the fan base turned on quarterback Deshaun Watson, but Watson’s deal is about to dramatically squeeze the books...Whether or not the Browns are prepared to admit it, they need to give serious consideration to drafting a QB, and the extra third-rounder could aid that endeavor."- The Athletic's Jeff Howe
While this would be an excellent move for the Cowboys, the Browns trading one of their best franchise players would be a slap in the face to the fan base and telling the team that they are punting the rest of the season.
Cleveland’s offense has struggled to score points this season, which falls on head coach Kevin Stefanski and the QB – Deshaun Watson at the time. However, the Browns must see how things will be with a different QB under center (Jameis Winston) and Chubb knocking off some of that rust in Week 7.
The veteran running back has been one of the best RBs in franchise history and the NFL for several years. If Chubb can return to form at some point this season, it wouldn’t be shocking to see the Browns re-sign him next offseason.
More Browns news and analysis: