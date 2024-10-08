Browns Make Surprise Cut Ahead of Week 6 Clash vs. Eagles
By Jovan Alford
The Cleveland Browns are reeling after losing their third-straight game last week against the Washington Commanders. The Browns played poorly on both sides of the ball and saw multiple players get banged up, including star tight end David Njoku.
With Njoku getting hurt again in Week 5, the Browns might need to add to their tight end room ahead of their matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. However, Cleveland did the opposite, which could indicate Njoku’s status.
According to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Browns released tight end Blake Whitehart, who had been active while Njoku was dealing with an ankle injury. Whitehart scored the Browns’ only offensive touchdown in their Week 4 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.
Zac Jackson of The Athletic also mentioned Whiteheart was the Browns' emergency long snapper for last week's game. Whitehart played 15 offensive and 10 special teams snaps against the Commanders.
In addition to the touchdown, the former Wake Forest pass-catcher had three receptions (three targets) for 13 yards. Before being released by the Browns, Whitehart was elevated from the practice squad once this season.
In his four-game stint with the Browns, Whitehart played 30% of offensive and 28% of special teams snaps.
The 26-year-old tight end was signed to the Browns’ practice squad late in August after being released by the Arizona Cardinals ahead of the 53-man roster deadline. Without Whitehart on Cleveland’s active roster, the only other tight end behind Njoku is Jordan Akins.
