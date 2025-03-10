Browns Make Their First Big QB Move in Free Agency (And It Wasn’t Kirk Cousins)

NFL free agency is officially here, and the Cleveland Browns have been keeping busy. After sending shockwaves through the football world by signing Myles Garrett to a massive contract extension, the Browns made another surprise move on Monday.

Per NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Browns sent Dorian Thompson-Robinson and a fifth-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles to acquire QB Kenny Pickett.

NFL News: Browns Acquire QB Kenny Pickett from the Eagles

While the Browns desperately needed a veteran quarterback, this is a surprising move. Only a year ago, Pickett was traded from Pittsburgh, along with a fourth-round pick, to Philadelphia in exchange for a third-round pick. Despite not getting an opportunity to showcase what he can do with the Eagles, Pickett somehow managed to retain, if not increase his trade value, depending on how one sees Thompson-Robinson.

What this means for Cleveland's quarterback rotation will be fascinating to watch. Deshaun Watson is set to miss the entire 2025 season, and there are no other quarterbacks on the roster with DTR's departure and Jameis Winston hitting free agency.

Whether the Browns consider Pickett a starter remains to be seen. Cleveland has the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and the widespread consensus was that GM Andrew Berry would draft whoever was available there between two star QB prospects, Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward.

Pickett likely doesn't change that calculation for the Browns but raises questions about the organization's vision for the future.

Every indication so far this offseason was that the team would do everything they could to put together a competitive team in 2025. It's hard to imagine a rookie QB, and Pickett would be able to accomplish that goal.

Kirk Cousins has long been a widely speculated name for the Browns. Perhaps that is still on the table, but it's hard to know what the Browns front office is thinking for their next QB move after this surprise trade.

More Cleveland Browns news and rumors: