Browns May Have Hurt Themselves in Division Rival Matchup with Joe Flacco Announcement

The Cleveland Browns still have one game left on their 2025 preseason schedule, but that didn't stop them from announcing their regular-season quarterback plans. On Monday, the Browns announced that veteran signal-caller Joe Flacco will be their starting QB to begin the NFL regular season, which is good news for his fans and bad news for those who hoped for a younger arm under center.

Now that Flacco has been named QB1, the Browns have a better idea of what their offense will look like come September. Although that's a great thing for Cleveland's pass-catchers who are trying to foster chemistry with Flacco, the team's announcement might also work in their upcoming opponents' favor.

John Harbaugh on facing former Ravens QB Joe Flacco in Week 2, now that the Browns have announced he'll be their starter:



"Knowing that he'll be the starter is good. ... We'll be preparing for them now.



"Lot of respect for Joe. Obviously his homecoming back here will be a big… pic.twitter.com/vaWVHHP6G2 — Sarah Ellison (@sgellison) August 18, 2025

Browns' Joe Flacco Announcement Could Work in Ravens' Favor

After opening the regular season at home against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Browns will travel in Week 2 to take on the Baltimore Ravens — a team that Flacco knows quite well, having spent 11 seasons with them. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh guided Flacco throughout the entirety of that run, and it sounds like the 62-year-old bench boss is ready to face his former QB following the Browns' announcement.

"Knowing that (Flacco will) be the start is good. We'll be preparing for them now," Harbaugh revealed on Monday, per Ravens Vault's Sarah Ellison. "A lot of respect for Joe. Obviously, his homecoming back here will be a big story. We'll try to focus on playing the best game that we can, but we know Joe can sling it."

Drafted 18th overall out of Delaware in 2018, Flacco has spent over half his career in a Ravens uniform. During his run, he amassed over 38,000 passing yards, 212 touchdowns (to 136 interceptions), and a 96-67 record in 163 starts, with the highlight being his Super Bowl XLVII win that saw him take home game MVP honors. Since leaving Baltimore, Flacco has played games with the Denver Broncos, New York Jets, and Indianapolis Colts, as well as two Browns stints.

Although he hasn't played for Baltimore since 2018, Flacco has only faced his original team once since leaving. That instance came when he started for the Jets in their 2022 home opener against the Ravens, ending in a 24-9 loss as he went 37-of-59 (62.7%) for 309 passing yards, one TD, one INT, and a 74.8 passer rating.

Whether or not Flacco will fare better against the Ravens in Week 2 remains to be seen. The novelty of playing his first game in Baltimore in a long time could motivate him to turn back the clock, and an upset win over a team like the Ravens would have Browns fans feeling a lot more comfortable about the team's 2025 outlook.

It isn't unusual for an old dog to learn a new trick or two. Hopefully, Flacco and the Browns can find a few ways to catch the Ravens off guard in Week 2. Otherwise, Harbaugh might make his former QB's return to Baltimore absolutely miserable.

