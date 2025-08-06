Browns May Have No Choice but to Pursue a Trade for Cowboys Star

The Cleveland Browns are not a force to be reckoned with in 2025. At least, not that we're aware of. The team is lacking top-flight talent on offense, multiple spots on defense are being filled by under-performing players, and the fanbase is basically just looking forward to the day that Deshaun Watson is no longer under contract.

It would be mad, absolutely mad, to go after a major name in a trade right now. And you know what, maybe it's time to get mad. To go nuts and make a trade that on the surface doesn't make the most sense. The team has no real hype around it, the future is bleak, and the team seems to be treading water until 2026.

Browns Should Consider Pursuing a Micah Parsons Trade

Why not go out and make a move for Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons? It seems like Parsons is fed up with how the Cowboys have treated him as of late, and while the team has a history of finalizing major contracts for players as of late, none of them were as confrontational with the front office as Parsons was. Dak Prescott didn't release a statement that sounded like Will Smith at an awards show.

Parsons did.

The Browns already have had a history with the Cowboys as of late, getting Amari Cooper for pennies on the dollar, and if that trade is any sign of what owner Jerry Jones will take for Parsons, the Browns may be able to get him without giving up any of their 2026 draft picks.

A first, two seconds, and a third, across three seasons, could realistically land Parsons. If the Browns did make that move and lock him up long-term, then the Browns would feature arguably the two best defensive players in the league on their team. Both men are pass-rushing superstars, and with both men playing on different levels on the defense, they would be able to stunt and blitz in ways offenses couldn't predict.

It seems absolutely crazy to make such a trade, but considering the age of this roster and the uncertainty that exists following the 2025 season, it may just be the move needed to right many wrongs. Another losing season likely means the end of Kevin Stefanski and Andrew Berry in Cleveland, and with the Browns trying to land a new stadium, you don't want to have another rebuild on your hands.

Making a major trade like this would give this team a much-needed shot of excitement and hope, and that alone is worth a few draft picks.

