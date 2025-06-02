Browns Must Make Outside-the-Box Free Agent Signing to Address Safety

The Browns recently gained $9.8 million in cap space as a result of their decision to cut Juan Thornhill and Dalvin Tomlinson, raising their total available cap space to a little over $18 million. With this money burning a hole through the Browns’ pockets, they are likely looking at some intriguing free agents still available on the market who could take their team to the next level.

Cleveland’s free agent search needs to begin where fresh talent is needed the most: defensive backs, specifically at the safety position.

With Juan Thornhill shown the door and Rodney McLeod newly retired, the team will need to find a new free safety to pair with Grant Delpit at strong safety. With the second-hardest schedule in the entire league to look forward to, the Browns need to do everything they can to keep opposing teams out of the endzone.

Not to take away from the contributions of Ronnie Hickman and Rayshawn Jenkins, the two free safeties already on Cleveland’s depth chart, but the Browns are going to need a serious upgrade if they want to compete even within their own division, let alone against powerhouses like Philadelphia, Kansas City, and Detroit.

Browns Still Have Decent Safety Options in Free Agency

A longtime Bronco who spent last year in Atlanta, Justin Simmons is a proven veteran with plenty of experience and playmaking success, but is likely to be in high demand by other teams with deeper pockets than the Browns, who rank near the bottom of the league in terms of cap space. In all likelihood, Simmons will end up going to a team willing to pay him top dollar, but this doesn’t mean that there aren’t other options still on the Browns’ board.

Jordan Poyer, already once a Cleveland Brown in the past and more recently with stints in Buffalo and Miami, is a possible option and more affordable than Simmons. Aside from the considerable playing experience he would bring with him, Poyer is also recognized as an inspiring locker room leader, something the Browns are noticeably lacking.

Julian Blackmon is another strong option and is considered by many to be one of the most sought-after free agents still available. Rumors are swirling that Blackmon could end up in Cincinnati, that is, if the Browns don’t snatch him up first to gain an upper hand over their division rival. Given Blackmon’s extensive history of injuries, though, the Browns might be looking to invest in someone more reliable.

An outside-the-box idea that could shake up the Browns’ secondary and the league as a whole is to sign Stephon Gilmore, not as a cornerback, but as a safety. This scheme might seem a bit harebrained at first glance, but there’s plenty of precedent for such a shift in positions, even for someone with Gilmore’s impressive resume.

Ronnie Lott made the switch and earned himself a bust in Canton. Both Charles and Rod Woodson, although not related, made the same move from cornerback to safety, not only extending their careers but finding unprecedented success in their new roles. More recently, Devon McCourty shifted from CB to SAF after only two seasons in the league and went on to have a spectacular career with New England in his newfound role. Popular YouTuber Mikerophone even suggested to his million-plus subscribers that Jalen Ramsey could do the same, as he looks to add years to his already impressive career.

Gilmore, at 34 years old, is getting long in the tooth as far as cornerbacks are concerned, but still has plenty left in the tank as his athleticism and football IQ are still sharp enough to make him a valuable addition to any team. Assuming he is open to the change, he could give the Browns multiple more good years of play if this shift to safety proves to be successful.

One catch, besides the tall task of adapting to a new role, is that safeties, on average, earn slightly less than cornerbacks. With comparatively little cash to spare, though, this could work in the Browns’ favor even if it means cutting a few more players and checking under the couch cushions for loose change to afford Gilmore, who made $7 million last year. If they can find a way to pull the dough together, though, they might just be able to land Gilmore for a discounted rate while giving the veteran a chance to extend his time in the NFL.

