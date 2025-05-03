Browns’ New No. 1 Enemy Just Dealt Them Another Loss Post-Draft

The Cleveland Browns didn’t have the most popular strategy in the 2025 NFL Draft. After trading out of the second overall pick and the chance to take Travis Hunter, the Browns passed on fellow top talent Ashton Jeanty before selecting Mason Graham with the fifth overall pick.

Cleveland continued its quantitative strategy during the draft with four picks in the first 67 selections and five picks in the first 100 in an attempt to rebuild the team and help them return to contention after a 3-14 season.

The Browns got some good players in the draft but they’re not enough to keep fans from lamenting what they didn’t get. In the week after the draft, Cleveland was handed another loss by an AFC rival that poached an important member of their front office.

Browns Director of Player Personnel Takes Role With Titans

According to ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi and Titans beat writer Paul Kuharsky, Browns Director of Player Personnel Dan Saganey is leaving the team to take a role with the Tennessee Titans.

Browns Director of Player Personnel Dan Saganey is leaving the organization to take a role with the Titans, per source.



Saganey had been with the org since 2019. @PaulKuharskyNFL first to report. — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) April 29, 2025

Saganey had been with Cleveland dating back to 2009, beginning as a player personnel assistant and assuming the roles of pro scout and manager of player personnel. He also served as the club’s director of pro scouting from 2016-19 before he was promoted to player of personnel in 2020.

Hiring Saganey is the latest move for the Titans, who hired general manager Mike Borgonzi from the Kansas City Chiefs back in January. Tennessee has also been a thorn in Cleveland’s side throughout the offseason as they selected quarterback Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick in last month’s draft.

Losing Saganey is a big blow for the Browns front office, whose jobs could be on the line next season. With general manager Andrew Berry still in place, Cleveland will have to hope its final draft day decisions with Saganey pan out and get rid of the taste of a 3-14 season.

More Cleveland Browns News & Rumors: