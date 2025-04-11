Browns' Next QB Move is Obvious After Signing Joe Flacco

Andrew Berry has made some major mistakes at the quarterback position during his time as the Cleveland Browns' general manager, but he's fixed at least one of them. Bringing Joe Flacco back in the fold as the presumed starter for the 2025 season gives the Browns a stop-gap option while they figure out the future of the position.

But this does nothing to fix the long-term outlook of the room, getting one year of Flacco alongside Deshaun Watson and Kenny Pickett.

What this signing does provide is complete clarity on the next move Cleveland will make at the position. And it's finally an exciting one.

Reunion: the Cleveland Browns and veteran quarterback Joe Flacco reached agreement today on a one-year, $4 million deal worth up to $13 million with incentives, his agency @JLSports3 told ESPN. Flacco now will return to Cleveland, where he won the NFL’s Comeback Player of the… pic.twitter.com/pOaCuhrVmS — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 11, 2025

Browns Now Must Draft an Early Quarterback After Joe Flacco Signing

Forget the Kirk Cousins drama. Forget Aaron Rodgers. The Browns can finally stop chasing QB headlines and instead build the position the right way. Signing Flacco is the perfect move for a team that plans to draft a quarterback with the No. 33 pick (or potentially trade up from No. 33 to No. 32 to secure a fifth-year option on the rookie's contract).

With Abdul Carter or Travis Hunter being the likely pick at No. 2 overall in the first round, the Browns will have their "safe" pick made. No high-profile QB bust risk. Then they get some really interesting options at No. 33.

Jaxson Dart probably won't fall that far, but there's a chance. Jalen Milroe could be available. Mel Kiper most recently mocked Tyler Shough to the Browns at No. 33. Ultimately, the "which quarterback to take" conversation is an important one, but it's the decision that it will be a QB with that pick that has really been solidified here.

If you traded for Kirk Cousins, you don't want to repeat the Atlanta Falcons situation by drafting a QB highly. If you add Aaron Rodgers, a Rodgers-Watson locker room is not a good place for a rookie to learn the NFL. If you don't add anyone, asking a second-round QB to immediately get thrown into the fire competing with Kenny Pickett could crush their confidence pretty early.

Instead, Flacco removes all the pressure from the youngster. He's still a capable starter and can step in as the presumed QB1 for Week 1. There's no pressure on the rookie to step in and try to lead an underpowered offense right from the jump. In all likelihood, they can even get a full year to develop before being asked to take over the reins.

And learning from Joe Flacco sure feels like it will be a lot better for any young QB's development than learning from Watson or Pickett.

The Flacco signing is a win for the immediate state of the Browns' quarterback room, but it's also the perfect move to finally steer things is a healthy long-term direction as well.

