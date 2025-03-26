Browns' Next QB Target After Missing Out on Big Name is Clear

It's no secret that the Cleveland Browns desperately need to find a long-term solution at quarterback and with the No. 2 pick in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft, they've got the ammo to take another swing at the most important position in sports.

Kenny Pickett is the only signal-caller on the roster. Obviously that'll change, but now that Russell Wilson is off to the New York Giants, their options are dwindling. It feels increasingly likely that the Browns will select either Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders, though Cleveland needs to acquire another veteran as well to have security.

Kirk Cousins can't be ruled out yet and would require a trade at this point, leaving two potential candidates as we near the end of the third week of free agency.

Browns Increasingly Likely to Sign Joe Flacco or Carson Wentz

As Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot points out, "The Browns might now turn their attention to Carson Wentz or Joe Flacco as their bridge QB...The Browns and Wentz 'definitely have mutual interest.'"

She notes that a potential Wentz acquisition hinged on Wilson's decision. Now that he's off the board, perhaps talks will heat up in negotiations. Wentz has craved another opportunity to start and after a year of learning from Andy Reid with the Kansas City Chiefs, perhaps he can be a stopgap option if the Browns' rookie isn't ready to start.

Regarding Flacco, he wanted to re-sign last year after helping lead Cleveland to the playoffs. The Browns chose Jameis Winston instead, though Flacco's lack of interest around the NFL likely means they can take their time to decide if they want a reunion this time around.

Of course, fans should hope that Ward or Sanders is immediately ready to contribute, but it's always nice to have backup plans. Neither Wentz nor Flacco is likely to lead this team to the playoffs, though perhaps one of them can start to give head coach Kevin Stefanski time to mold his potential quarterback of the future.

No matter what happens, expect a move to be made sooner than later.

