Browns' NFC North Gauntlet in 2025 Offers Clear Proving Ground for Cleveland
By Josh Ungar
The Cleveland Browns’ 2024 season was one of frustration and unmet expectations. However, a new year brings a fresh slate and chance to rebound.
In 2025, the AFC North takes on their geographical counterparts in the NFC North. For the Browns, this means home games against the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings, along with road trips to the "Windy City" and "Motor City" to face the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions, respectively.
While the 2024 season was dreadful Cleveland and the fanbase, the upcoming schedule in 2025 provides the team an opportunity to rebuild momentum and rekindle hope by performing well against arguably the league's best division.
Browns' History Against the NFC North
The last time Cleveland took on the Bears, Vikings, Lions, and Packers was in 2021, when it went 3-1 -- the loss being to Green Bay at Lambeau Field on Christmas Day. Much has changed since then, though, so this offers Kevin Stefanski's newer-look squad a chance to prove its talent against this gauntlet.
The Browns have lost four straight games against the Packers (2009, 2013, 2017 in OT, and 2021). The last time the Packers came to Cleveland was in Week 14 of the 2017 season, the same year where the Browns finished 0-16. That contest ended with a Green Bay win, 27-21 in overtime.
When the Browns faced the Vikings in Minnesota in Week 4 of the '21 season, it certainly wasn't anything to write home about, as the two teams combined for 21 points in a 14-7 victory for the visiting Browns.
The Vikings haven’t visited the Dawg Pound since 2009. The Browns did play a game against the Vikings in 2017 where they were the designated home team, but the game was played over in Twickenham Stadium in London. The Vikings defeated the Browns in relatively dominant fashion 33-16. which dropped Cleveland’s record to 0-8.
Perhaps it’ll be different this coming season because the Browns are going to be playing in London during the 2025 season, though we don’t know when the game will be happening or who the opponent will be.
When the Browns defeated the Bears in Cleveland back in 2021, they ended a three-game losing streak against Chicago (2009, 2013, and 2017). In that game, the Cleveland defense racked up nine sacks against then-rookie QB Justin Fields, including Myles Garrett picking up a franchise-record 4.5 sacks for a single game.
The last time the Browns faced the Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago was in Week 16 of 2017, where Cleveland was defeated 20-3. Former No. 2 overall pick Mitchell Trubisky didn’t even throw a touchdown in the game and yet Chicago still won thanks in large part to Jordan Howard scoring two touchdowns.
This past season, the Lions were the No. 1 seed in the NFC and sought their first Super Bowl appearance in franchise history. In 2023 season, they reached the NFC Championship and were a second half away from getting to Super Bowl LVIII. As such, it’ll be a difficult task for the Browns to go into Ford Field in Detroit and get a win come 2025.
Cleveland hasn't won in Detroit since 1983, falling in every contest (1989, 1992, 1995, 2009, and 2017) since. The ‘09 game was a classic, as the Lions escaped 38-37 thanks to a game-winning one-yard touchdown pass from Matthew Stafford with no time left on the clock.
Overall, the Browns' success recently against the NFC North has not been good outside of 2021. In 2017, Cleveland went 0-4; in 2013, they went 1-3; and in 2009, they went 0-4. The team will be looking for a reverse in fortune when they face the NFC North in 2025.
