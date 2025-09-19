Browns Now Likely to Be Without All-Pro Starter in Week 3

The winless Cleveland Browns are hosting the undefeated Green Bay Packers in Week 3. The Browns may be without Joel Bitonio for this contest after he missed his third straight practice due to a back injury on Friday, according to Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot.

Considering that Bitonio didn't take the practice field once this week, his chances of playing appear to be slim to none.

Joel Bitonio Didn’t Practice All Week Due to Back Injury

Zac Jackson of The Athletic pointed out that Bitonio could play without practicing due to his experience in the league, but that doesn't seem likely.

This back injury is a new one for Bitonio, and it couldn't have come at a worse time with the Packers coming into town. Green Bay is third in total defense (238), 10th in pass defense (189.5), and second in run defense (48.5). They are also tied for second in team sacks (8).

With that defensive line led by Micah Parsons, the Packers have been able to generate pressure consistently through two weeks. Without Bitonio there, Green Bay may have an easier path to veteran quarterback Joe Flacco, which would likely lead to plenty of QB hits and sacks as the 40-year-old isn't much of a threat to leave the pocket.

Bitonio has been solid for the Browns in 2025. According to Pro Football Focus, he has a 78.7 overall grade (2nd among 88 graded guards), 70.6 pass blocking grade (24th among 88 graded guards), and a 78.5 run-blocking grade (3rd among 88 graded guards). In 105 pass blocking snaps, he hasn't allowed a sack or QB hit. Not having a five-time All-Pro out there would be a major loss for the Browns, no matter how you slice it.

If he can't give it a go, it'll likely be Teven Jenkins who's up next to start. He joined the Dawg Pound on a one-year, $3.05 million deal in free agency to give them some depth upfront. Over his NFL career, Jenkins has 38 starts on his resume and was a solid starter with Chicago. He just dealt with several injuries, which forced him to miss many games with the Bears.

In 14 games with the Bears last season, Jenkins finished with a 75.4 overall grade, 75.8 run blocking grade, and 74.3 run defense grade per Pro Football Focus. While it's a new season, the Browns should feel good if Jenkins needs to step in on Sunday.

It'll be interesting to see if Bitonio gives it a go without practicing, but if he doesn't, Jenkins will be next up.

