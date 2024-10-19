Browns Officially Rule Out Playmaker Hoping to Make Season Debut in Week 7
By Cem Yolbulan
The Cleveland Browns desperately need to change things up if they want to salvage their season. Sitting at 1-5 in the bottom of the AFC North, the Browns have been embroiled in dysfunction and drama.
Fortunately for them, the Browns are getting much-needed help ahead of their Week 7 clash against the Bengals. Star running back Nick Chubb will make his season debut on Sunday and veteran safety Juan Thornhill has been activated off injured reserve.
However, Browns fans have to wait a little longer to see RB Nyheim Hines back in action, per ESPN's Daniel Oyefusi. While Hines has been practicing for the past three weeks, he is reportedly still not ready to make his Browns debut.
NFL News: RB Nyheim Hines Still Out for Week 7
This comes as a disappointment for both Hines and the team. The 27-year-old was expected to potentially get some snaps on Sunday after starting the season on the non-football injury list after sustaining a leg injury in a personal watercraft accident in the 2023 offseason.
The Browns signed Hines in the spring after he spent the first five seasons of his career with the Colts and the Bills. One of the most talented return men in the league, Hines returned for 707 yards in 35 attempts in 9 games for Buffalo in 2022, scoring two touchdowns.
When he returns from injury, Hines will likely take the punt return duties. For now, Jaelon Darden is the return specialist for the team but at his best, Hines provides more upside.