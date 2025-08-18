Browns OL is Shooting Up the Depth Charts

The Cleveland Browns fall in love with intangibles and measurements like they're led by a 2000's 2000s-era Al Davis. Fast? Draft him. Tall? Draft him. Weighs 400 pounds and runs a 4.7 40? Draft him. Looks like Dawand Jones? Draft him and pencil him in as the team's starter before he's ever done anything to earn his spot.

Jones is listed as LT #1 on the team's internal depth charts, a decision that has left us all baffled. He was nearly unplayable last season, his rookie year, and his performances so far in camp and the preseason have left many scratching their heads. At a listed 6-foot-8 and 375 pounds, he's one of the largest players in Browns history. Many think he could be a dominant starter if given the chance.

Yet, the youngster has proven he doesn't have the lateral quickness to keep up with the smaller and faster defensive ends and linebackers of the modern game. The NFL graded his athleticism as a 65, and even listed his slow-footed ways as a reason for his inconsistencies. Something we see today. For comparison, Browns Hall of Famer Joe Thomas had an athleticism ranking of 84.

The difference is notable. Sadly, this would be fine, as the team has Cornelius Lucas backing up Jones. Yet, he's older (34) and has been inconsistent so far. Yet, all hope is not lost. There is one player who is shooting up the depth charts that we think could be a solid option at left tackle for this season: Kilian Zierer.

Zierer hasn't had the most starts you'd want to see out of a young tackle, but when he got the chance to play in Houston, he played quite well. Now, with the Browns, Zierer has a chance to catch on with the team as an unexpected asset for the offensive line.

The Browns have not had a good left tackle since Joe Thomas retired. Jedrick Wills was a bust from the get-go and was carried by Joel Bitonio for five seasons. Now, the Browns are trying to replicate Wills' failings in a brand new package: Jones. The same reasons Wills struggled (weight, lack of quickness, lack of pop off the line) are the same things Jones struggles with.

They both get off the line slower than most, struggle to seal the edge, and if they get beaten, there's almost no hope that they can make up any ground. Zierer isn't Thomas 2.,0, but he's quicker than Jones and has more athleticism, allowing him to keep up with faster defenders.

He's not a great tackle, but he might be good enough. Which is far more than we can say about Jones at this point in his career.

