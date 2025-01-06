Browns Players Already Seem Happy Ken Dorsey is Gone
The Cleveland Browns finished the 2024 season with an abysmal 4-13 record. The team's lack of success can be mainly attributed to their offensive failures. In 2024, the Browns were 32nd in the NFL in points, scoring a mere 29 touchdowns all season. As a result, offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey was fired.
Dorsey, the former Bills offensive coordinator, exited Buffalo in 2023 when that offense was underperforming. It should be no surprise that the Browns' offense struggled with Dorsey calling plays when he was without the quarterback that made him look good in the first place: Josh Allen.
Dorsey's ineptitude as a play-caller in Cleveland clearly led to some anger within that offense. Following Dorsey's firing on Sunday morning, offensive guard Joel Bitonio spoke to the media. Bitonio said it would make sense to go back to Kevin Stefanski's old offensive scheme, adding that he pulled as a run blocker 10 times this season, but in recent years, it was 8 times in a game.
Browns News: Joel Bitonio Blasts Ken Dorsey's Offense
Bitonio's comments likely echo what most Browns fans thought throughout the season. Statistically, the Browns' run game ranked 29th in the NFL with 1,608 yards. While it's easy to say that's because Nick Chubb missed most of the season with a knee injury, that would be an incorrect statement.
Last season, the Browns finished 12th in the NFL with 2,017 rush yards. Their ground success last season came with Chubb only playing two games due to his knee injury. This clearly points to Dorsey being the issue with the Browns' rushing attack this season.
The Browns struggling to establish the run this season had a negative impact on their overall offense. Although quarterback Deshaun Watson hasn't been playing well in the past two seasons, the rushing attack at least gave him something to fall back on. Without that, he looked even worse, which is part of the reason why the Browns are bringing in QB competition this offseason.
Shifting back to Stefanski's playbook and principles next season definitely seems like a smart move for the Browns. Hopefully, that can help the Browns rushing game return to dominating in 2025.
