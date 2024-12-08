Browns Playing Recent Bust Immediately Backfired in Week 14 Loss
By Jovan Alford
The Cleveland Browns and their fans saw the full Kadarius Toney experience in Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Browns signed Toney off the practice squad ahead of this week’s game as Cleveland is still without wide receiver Cedric Tillman.
Toney hasn’t done much in the first two Browns games he’s appeared in, getting one target and two carries. In Sunday’s blowout loss to the Steelers, the former Chiefs receiver finally made an impact, but it wasn’t the good variety.
Toney was flagged for a taunting penalty on a fair catch in the fourth quarter, which is bizarre as Cleveland was already down by a huge margin. After getting the embarrassing penalty, the Browns benched the former Chiefs wideout.
Along with the taunting penalty, Toney muffed a punt later in the fourth quarter. The muffed punt was recovered by the Steelers, who ran the rest of the clock out.
The Browns thought they were getting a playmaker in Toney, who had some good moments with the Chiefs.
However, when given the opportunity, he’s failed to make a positive impact, which isn’t good for someone on the practice squad. The Browns do not have much financially tied up into Toney, so they can easily part ways with the former Florida standout receiver.
If the Browns were to let go of Toney, that would not bode well for his NFL career. It’s one thing to be cut by one team during the season. It’s another to be cut by two teams in the same season when you are a former first-round pick.
The former Chiefs receiver has a ton of talent, which we saw at Florida and briefly with the Chiefs, but he's struggled to put it all together. If Cleveland parts ways with Toney, he can only blame himself at the end of the day.
