Browns Playmaker’s Stock is Plummeting Entering May

Before the 2025 NFL Draft last month, there was a possibility that veteran running back Pierre Strong Jr. could have had a different role in the Cleveland Browns’ offense this upcoming season.

The Browns did not re-sign veteran Nick Chubb, leaving Jerome Ford as the potential starter for Week 1 of the 2025 season. If that happened, Strong would be in line to become the RB2 behind Ford.

Last season, Strong produced 212 yards from scrimmage on 40 touches. He did not score a touchdown in 14 games, but averaged 4.2 yards per carry. The 26-year-old running back also contributed on special teams, averaging 23.2 yards per kick return.

However, fast forward weeks, and Strong could be on the outside looking in concerning a roster spot.

In the 2025 NFL Draft, the Browns double-dipped at running back, selecting former Ohio State star Quinshon Judkins in the second round and former Tennessee standout Dylan Sampson in the fourth round. Judkins could split first-team reps with Ford immediately, while Sampson could step in as the change-of-pace option, putting Strong in a tough spot.

The 5-foot-8 Sampson enters the NFL after winning Offensive Player of the Year in the SEC for the 2024 season. Sampson ran for 1,491 yards and 22 touchdowns (both career-highs) on 258 carries. He also added 20 receptions for 143 yards.

Sampson won’t be expected to be a three-down back in the NFL, but his acceleration and speed (4.42 40-yard dash at his Pro Day) will help him get on the field more than a guy like Strong. The rookie running back also thrives as a pass catcher out of the backfield and does well in pass protection.

For a rookie running back, if you can be kept on the field to help in pass protection on certain downs, it makes you more valuable to the offense.

Nonetheless, Strong won’t have it easy this summer as he wasn’t necessarily special on kick returns last year, and the Browns might’ve found a better RB3 this year in Sampson, who could become the RB2 if Cleveland doesn’t re-sign Ford after this upcoming season.

More Cleveland Browns News and Rumors: