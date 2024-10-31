Browns Playmaker Suffers Injury Setback Right After Standout Showing
By Jovan Alford
The Cleveland Browns are coming off a riveting win last week, defeating the Baltimore Ravens 29-24 at home. It was a much-needed win for the Browns, who had lost five straight games.
One of the standout stars from last week’s upset win was tight end David Njoku. Njoku was the Browns’ fourth-leading receiver with five receptions (seven targets) for 61 yards and a touchdown.
It was a vintage performance from Njoku, who missed sometime earlier this week because of an ankle injury. The Browns are looking forward to another excellent performance from Njoku, but there’s some uncertainty around his playing status.
Browns News: David Njoku Misses Thursday’s Practice With Injury
According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, Njoku missed practice on Thursday with an ankle injury. The veteran pass catcher missed some time earlier this season due to this injury.
Njoku initially suffered the injury in Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys. Without Njoku on the field, the Browns had to lean on Jordan Akins. Akins recorded six receptions (10 targets) for 49 yards between Weeks 2-4.
It will be interesting to see what the final injury report on Friday says about Njoku’s status for Sunday’s contest against the Los Angeles Chargers.
If the 28-year-old tight end doesn’t play, starting quarterback Jameis Winston must lean on Akins and his trio of wide receivers who came up in last week’s win. Second-year wideout Cedric Tillman led the Browns with seven receptions (nine targets) for 99 yards and two touchdowns.
