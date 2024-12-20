Browns Poach Underrated Playmaker From AFC North Rival in Latest Free Agency Prediction
By Jovan Alford
The Cleveland Browns only have a few more weeks left in the regular season and then they can turn their attention to the offseason. Cleveland will have several questions to answer about how this season went south and which players they should re-sign for 2025.
The Browns are due for a huge roster turnover in the offseason, especially the offense, which has uncertainties at quarterback and running back. Veteran running back Nick Chubb suffered a broken foot in Week 15 against the Kansas City Chiefs, effectively ending his 2024 season.
Chubb is set to become a pending free agent in the offseason and the Browns must decide if the star running back’s best days are behind him, or if he has something left in the tank at age 29 next season.
If the Browns do not re-sign Chubb, Cleveland must address the running back position in the draft or free agency.
Browns fans would love to see the team draft Boise State star Ashton Jeanty in Cleveland. But if the Browns go the free agency route, Bleacher Report believes they should go after Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren.
"Browns fans are obviously going to hope that Nick Chubb can regain his form and health after his latest injury. He came back from a devastating knee injury this season and didn't look like the same guy. However, another year of recovery might bring about a career renaissance.
Unfortunately, that feels less likely than the Browns simply needing to replace Chubb. Stealing a playmaker from the Steelers could ease some of that pain. Jaylen Warren has shown signs that he could be a good lead back or a high-end receiving back. Either way, he's taken a back seat to Najee Harris."
The 26-year-old running back is scheduled to be a restricted free agent in the offseason. Warren has been a solid RB2 option behind starter Najee Harris in the Steel City.
This season, the 5-foot-8 running back hasn’t scored many touchdowns (1) but has managed to put up 596 yards from scrimmage. Warren’s best year with the Steelers was in 2023 when he recorded 1,154 scrimmage yards and four total touchdowns.
If the Browns sign Warren in the offseason, he would likely serve as an RB2 in a running back by committee with Jerome Ford. It wouldn’t be a huge needle mover for Cleveland. But at the same time, it could allow the Browns to address other needs on the roster.
With Chubb having another long recovery ahead of him, the Browns should prioritize the RB position in the offseason. This past offseason, we saw how getting the right RB in free agency can take your offense to new heights. The Browns will hope to do something similar in 2025.
More Browns news and analysis: