Browns Projected to Receive 3 Extra Picks for 2025 Draft
By Joe Summers
The Cleveland Browns have been focused on the offseason for multiple weeks now, hoping to rid the franchise of 2024's stench caused, in large part, by self-afflicted wounds.
This roster is in shambles, needing significant upgrades across the board. Deshaun Watson's contract isn't going anywhere, but there are still ways that the front office can turn the franchise's fortunes around.
Building a more competitive roster coupled with bad top-heavy contracts requires young talent. One way to acquire such talent is accumulating draft capital and the Browns just got a major boost in that department.
Browns Projected to Earn Three Extra 2025 Draft Picks
According to OverTheCap, Cleveland is in line to receive three additional compensatory picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. One would be a supplementary selection, while the other two would come from the offseason departures of QB Joe Flacco and DT Jordan Elliot.
This projection would hand the Browns two sixth-round picks and a seventh-rounder. While it may not sound like much, there are numerous examples of effective players coming late in the draft across the league.
Maximizing your shots on goal remains a key indicator in accumulating exciting young players, so Cleveland's front office needs as many chances as it can get. This is a metaphorical fork in the road for the Browns, as they could either rebuild and move past Watson or let him be an anchor that drags the organization down for years to come.
Assuming everyone would choose the former, this is great news for Cleveland. We won't know the official compensatory pick allocation until the season is officially over, though it's exciting nonetheless that the Browns have a chance to pick up three extra draft selections.
The road to competitiveness won't be easy but it could be quick if Cleveland has a successful rookie class and free agency period. Here's hoping they make the most of these extra picks should things shake out as projected.