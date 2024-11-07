Browns Already Projected as Suitor for Dual-Threat QB This Offseason
By Jovan Alford
The Cleveland Browns will likely be in the market for a new quarterback this offseason after seeing Deshaun Watson suffering a season-ending Achilles injury.
Watson is only in his third season with the Browns, but had the last two seasons ended by a shoulder and torn Achilles injuries. At their current record, the Browns are on the verge of obtaining a top-10 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, setting them up to take a rookie QB.
However, if Cleveland doesn’t want to go the rookie quarterback route, they could go after a signal caller in free agency.
According to Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox, he has the Browns as a potential suitor for Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields in his 2025 NFL Free Agency: Early Big Board Post-Trade Deadline.
This scenario hinges on the Steelers not re-signing Fields in the offseason, whom they acquired in an offseason trade with the Chicago Bears.
Fields started the first six games of this season for Pittsburgh after Russell Wilson, who was set to be the starter, re-aggravated his calf injury.
The former first-round pick played well under center, leading the Steelers to a 4-2 record. Fields completed 66.3 percent of his passes for 1,106 yards, five touchdowns, and an interception. He also added 231 rushing yards and five touchdowns.
Again, Fields wasn’t putting up MVP numbers in his limited action, but he looked like a better QB than he did with the Bears.
If Wilson continues to play well, the Steelers could re-sign him, making Fields an option for the Browns and other teams. The 25-year-old Fields would be an upgrade over what the Browns have under center based on talent.
