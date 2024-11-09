Browns Projected to Pursue Super Bowl Champ Cornerback in Free Agency
The Cleveland Browns have had one of the worst starts in the NFL through nine weeks. They are sitting with a 2-7 record and their 2024 season is effectively over. There would need to be an improbable run for Cleveland but that isn't likely to happen.
Instead, the focus is on how the Browns can improve the team in the offseason and make a run in 2025.
Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox wrote an article naming the top 50 free agents for 2025. The list is stacked and he named cornerback Rasul Douglas as someone the Browns could pursue this offseason.
Knox said, "Douglas should be available on a relatively team-friendly contract because of his age, which could make him a strong fit for the Browns—who are in a constant search for cornerback depth."
Even though the Browns are expected to run it back with the trio of Denzel Ward, Greg Newsome, and Martin Emerson, getting someone like Douglas could be a smart addition.
First and foremost, injuries are going to happen and guys will miss time. So if they lost someone in the secondary, having a guy like Douglas step in would be huge.
Secondly, Douglas has been a part of winning organizations. He won Super Bowl LII with the Philadelphia Eagles before playing with the Green Bay Packers and Buffalo Bills since the 2021 campaign. Getting someone who knows how to win in the building would be huge.
Lately, the 29-year-old has terrific ball skills, snagging 19 interceptions and three defensive touchdowns in his career.
Adding a veteran playmaker in the secondary could be wise, especially since Knox added that Douglas would likely sign a team-friendly deal due to his age. If the price is right, Cleveland should be all over this.
More Browns news and rumors: