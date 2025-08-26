Browns Put Entire Trust in 1st-Year Player by Cutting 2024 Starter

The Cleveland Browns are no strangers to making headline moves over the last handful of seasons. It shouldn't come as a surprise that final roster cuts are no exception, with the team pivoting away from veteran kicker Dustin Hopkins.

While the franchise opted to go with experience at quarterback in Joe Flacco, the opposite has been the approach with the kicker position. Andre Szmyt is Cleveland's kicker as Hopkins hits free agency.

Browns K Dustin Hopkins was released as part of roster cuts. — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) August 26, 2025

Browns Part Ways with Veteran Kicker Dustin Hopkins

It does come as a bit of a surprise when you look at the 2023 season, when Hopkins made 91% of his kicks. However, there is no defense of the mess that was last season. Hopkins made less than 67% of his kicks and was a major part of the problem with the Browns' offense. Szymt offers the unknown after Cleveland feels burned by Hopkins.

For the veteran kicker, it is hard to believe that this is the last chance he will get at a starting job. With players consistently going sideways at the position, it is just a matter of time until Hopkins earns another look. There is simply too accomplished a resume for there not to be another year or two of chances if Hopkins wishes to continue playing.

Daniel Oyefusi reported the release of Hopkins, signaling a change at the position. The last two seasons, Hopkins has been the starter without any hint of a change before this offseason. However, there is no denying that last season's struggles were alarming.

Szmyt has had an interesting career path, spending last season on Cleveland's practice squad after spending time with the Bears and in the UFL. Still, the Browns feel more confident that the young kicker has figured things out than they do in Hopkins moving forward. Considering how little this season matters, it really isn't the worst idea to attempt to find a reliable long-term kicker.

Cleveland must view this season with a level of abandon, understanding that winning isn't the ultimate goal. The Browns lack the needed pieces to contend in a loaded division and must focus on rebuilding their roster and finding future stability. Perhaps Szmyt will prove to be a surprise piece of this, as the franchise has turned the page on Hopkins.

More Cleveland Browns News and Rumors: