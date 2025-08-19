Browns QB May Stick Around in Cleveland Despite Losing Starting Job

The Cleveland Browns appear content to head into the 2025 season with four quarterbacks on the roster. After naming Joe Flacco as the starter, the franchise has made it clear that the trio of Dillon Gabriel, Shedeur Sanders, and Kenny Pickett isn't in any danger. This does still leave the possible debut of either rookie quarterback in question, however. The duo has both enjoyed strong preseason moments, but neither really had a chance to take the starting job from the veteran.

Opting to start Flacco is such a frustrating decision that speaks to the mindset of a losing franchise. You drafted two rookie quarterbacks in hopes of finding a future answer. This was done with the understanding that the 2025 season is likely a lost year. With Deshaun Watson's contract still on the books and playing in a loaded division, there simply isn't a legitimate chance for contention.

With this in mind, the Browns are making the wrong decision by signing up for another season of Flacco. In what will be a lost year, the entire season should be spent evaluating young pieces and attempting to find future answers to help with the rebuild.

There’s an increasing feeling that the Browns will carry four quarterbacks on their 53-man roster. pic.twitter.com/tGwr4tvXOS — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 18, 2025

Browns Makes Frustrating QB Decision in Preseason's Final Week

Respected NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that the Cleveland Browns are expected to carry four quarterbacks on the active roster moving into the regular season. The insider further explained this report with the information that after Flacco was named the starter, it was clear neither rookie was in danger of becoming a roster cut. Still, there was some level of belief that Kenny Pickett could be traded or cut ahead of roster moves.

However, this won't be the case, according to Schefter, who made it clear that the roster is expecting to move forward with four options. It seems this leaves Tyler Huntley as the odd man out after spending time in late camp and preseason action. Huntley is the lone expected cut at the position, with Cleveland content moving forward with three options at the position.

In some ways, this is understandable when you consider the Browns' history at the position. It speaks to a high level of frustration and a complete lack of answers. None of the four are completely trusted with the Browns opting to go with volume over quality. For a franchise that has jettisoned the one chance at a franchise quarterback it has had in the last decade, it isn't the worst approach in hopes of finding a serviceable option.

