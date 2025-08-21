Browns' QB Plan for Final Preseason Game Includes 2 Major Injury Updates

The Cleveland Browns have their preseason finale against the Los Angeles Rams on Aug. 23. It's the final tune-up before the season starts, and head coach Kevin Stefanski revealed his plan for the QBs in the preseason finale.

Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN reported that Cleveland plans for Shedeur Sanders to play against the Rams after he suffered an oblique last week. Stefanski also revealed that Joe Flacco will start, Dillon Gabriel will be the backup, and Kenny Pickett will be sidelined as he still nurses that hamstring injury.

Asked about Kenny Pickett not playing Saturday, Stefanski said it is for health reasons with his hamstring. https://t.co/MY1ZnByqh1 — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) August 21, 2025

Browns Reveal Plans for QBs in Preseason Finale

The starters will play around 25-30 plays per Stefanski, with Gabriel playing the second quarter, and Sanders will be on the field in the third.

Flacco hasn't played at all this preseason, and it's clear the Browns want to give him some reps before the season begins. While he's the starter, seeing both Gabriel and Sanders on the field at the same time will be something that hasn't happened this summer yet.

In the contest against the Panthers, Sanders went 14-of-23 for 138 passing yards and two passing touchdowns while Gabriel was sidelined with a hamstring injury. One week later, Sanders was the one on the sideline with an injury, and Gabriel took the field. Against the Eagles, Gabriel was 13-of-18 for 143 yards and one pick.

While Flacco is the starter, Cleveland still wants to see what Sanders and Gabriel will bring to the table. Both rookies have shown growth and flashes this summer, but the in-game reps are huge for their development.

Meanwhile, Pickett has yet to step on the field this preseason due to his hamstring injury. The QB battle has been one of the biggest talking points this offseason, and this game will be the first time fans will see all three guys in action at once.

The real battle seems to be between Sanders and Gabriel. Both players have just one preseason game under their belt, and whoever looks better may have the inside track to being QB2 for this team and potentially QB1 later on in the season.

Cleveland has gone 2-0 thus far in preseason and look to close things out on a high note.

