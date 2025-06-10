Browns QB Starts Off Cleveland's Minicamp With a Bang

For what might be the first time in football history, fans and members of the media alike are tracking Browns’ practice stats in real time with the same obsessive fervor as they would the final seconds of a barn-burning Super Bowl. The cause for this unprecedented attention on otherwise overlooked drills is due to the unstoppable hype surrounding a single talented and charismatic rookie, Shedeur Sanders.

Shedeur’s NFL story didn’t start the way he or his Hall of Fame father Deion would have ever planned it. After beginning draft weekend as a consensus top ten overall pick, Shedeur was passed over multiple times by every single team. Aside from a prank call, he was completely ignored until the fifth round when he was finally selected by the Browns; a historic slide which leaves many still struggling to comprehend.

With nowhere to go but up, Shedeur embraced the challenge of heading to Cleveland to compete against three other quarterbacks for the chance to be the squad’s QB1. Once on the field at OTA’s, he seized this opportunity to prove the league wrong and silence his critics the only way he knew how; through his exceptional play. Although he was left wanting for reps as the team’s fourth string quarterback, he made the most of his limited opportunities despite the lack of top tier talent surrounding him.

Along the way, he made a point to build bonds with his new teammates and ingratiate himself within the organization, showing that he is fully bought in, completely committed and laser focused on the team’s success.

The few practice passes of Shedeur’s that the media was able to observe spread like wildfire across Browns’ fandom and beyond. Soon Sanders’ jerseys were flying off shelves; an incredible phenomenon for a player so deep in the depth chart. As OTA’s came to an end, Shedeur walked away as the most talked about member of the Cleveland Browns and also the one with the highest expectations placed upon him.

First pass for Shedeur Sanders in team drills https://t.co/6mDofkFndG — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) June 10, 2025

Browns QB Shedeur Sanders Shining During First Practices

Now, just two days into Browns minicamp and Shedeurmania has risen to new heights, overshadowing not just the other quarterbacks he is supposed to be competing against, but almost every other plotline pushed aside to make way for his meteoric ascent. Media outlets are already crowning Shedeur Cleveland’s best quarterback of the bunch, and his fans are eating up every word of it. The videos that have emerged from minicamp do little to dispel this unbridled enthusiasm.

One clip going viral on X shows Shedeur threading the needle to Diontae Johnson, throwing a perfectly placed bullet of a pass through traffic to the newly signed receiver. While the play itself is impressive enough, the background audio speaks volumes more. Onlookers and teammates alike can be heard cheering from the sidelines, showing just how much Shereur is already impressing everyone around him.

The other video making the rounds right now shows Shedeur throwing a deep dime to wide receiver Gabe Larvadain for a highlight reel-worthy touchdown. Here, too, can be heard awed oohs and ahhs from the spectators just off camera, which underscores his immense appeal to Browns fans who want to see him take their team into the future. Granted, this was in 7-on-7’s when Shedeur didn’t have to worry about defensive linemen closing in on him, but it is certainly just the latest example of many which shows his ability to connect with receivers and move the ball down the field; two things that the Browns desperately need out of their starting QB this season.

If everyone around the league is paying attention to Shedeur right now, it's safe to assume head coach Kevin Stefanski is too. If Shedeur can continue to shine in minicamp as he has done so far, the starting job could very well be his for the taking before long.

Call it undue hype or sensationalized speculation, but the truth of the matter is that nobody else on the Browns’ roster or even in the entire NFL right now is as red hot and popular as Shedeur Sanders. If he can make minicamp practice drills must-watch television, just imagine what he can do if he gets the chance to prove himself once the regular season starts.

More Cleveland Browns News and Rumors: