Browns Quarterback Is a Hidden Treasure Waiting to Be Unearthed

The Cleveland Browns are not shy when it comes to adding players facing criticism, whether or not this is legitimate. It is a part of why the Browns were comfortable drafting Shedeur Sanders, even with all the negativity surrounding the quarterback throughout pre-draft visits.

This is where it is important to note that Sanders hasn't been in any legitimate off-the-field troubles leading up to the draft, but faced heat for how he handled visits. Regardless, Cleveland made the right decision in selecting the quarterback. Sanders has all the tools needed physically to win at the next level in the right coaching system.

Whether the questions lie in the quarterback's maturity and ability to give up on plays when needed. Sanders isn't an elite athlete but needs to rely on his protection and arm to get him out of trouble. If these adjustments can be made, the Browns have their next franchise quarterback. Sanders has the arm talent and has shown himself capable of elevating talent. All of this is why the Browns were willing to add the quarterback even after already having drafted Dillon Gabriel.

The Browns Added a Potential Bargain in QB Shedeur Sanders

Cleveland is throwing every possible answer at the wall, giving themselves hope of finding a franchise player that the team believed it was getting in Deshaun Watson. The quarterback remains one of the biggest mistakes in sports history as the Browns simply wait on the ticking clock that is the contract to expire.

For Sanders, the confidence is good if the rookie is able to back it up and continue his early offseason performance into the preseason. Early returns have been promising for a player who has been given more headlines and attention than the first overall pick, Cam Ward. Considering the legend that is Deion Sanders and how popular the quarterback was at the college level, this makes a level of sense.

Still, it is one of the few downsides to taking the quarterback, putting instant pressure on a player who is going to require patience to reach his full potential. All of this adds up to the Browns having a high level of belief that Sanders can develop into the team's next franchise answer.

