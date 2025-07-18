Browns' Quinshon Judkins Situation Just Got Worse Before Training Camp

The Cleveland Browns will take the next step in their preparation for the 2025 season on Friday, when rookies arrive for the start of training camp, but one newcomer will be noticeably absent from the team facility.

Second-round pick Quinshon Judkins remains unsigned and did not report to training camp on Friday, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. That could remain the case for quite some time as the former Ohio State Buckeyes standout continues to work his way through the legal issues that came to light this past week.

#Browns RB Quinshon Judkins remains unsigned and won't report to training camp today with the rest of the rookies. He's focusing more on his legal matter right now and so are the #Browns. — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) July 18, 2025

Quinshon Judkins' Situation Just Got Worse Before Browns Camp

Last weekend, Judkins was arrested in South Florida and charged with domestic violence and battery before being released on Sunday afternoon. While these particular charges are considered to be misdemeanors, according to Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com, the judge presiding over the matter ruled that Judkins is barred from having any contact with the accuser. The Browns' rookie is also barred from possessing a firearm, per the judge's orders.

As Cabot reported, these legal issues are the primary focus of Judkins and his representation at the moment. Based on this stance by Cleveland's organization, the running back could be away from the team for as long as it takes for this matter to be resolved within the court system.

With Judkins away from the team, the door is open for fellow rookie Dylan Sampson to show off his worth to the coaching staff without looking over his shoulder. There is playing time to be had in the Browns' backfield, and Judkins being absent from the early portion of training camp won't help his cause in that endeavor.

In a statement to ESPN, a team spokesperson said that the organization is "aware and gathering more details" concerning the incident that led to Judkins' arrest. The NFL declined to offer any comment beyond noting that they, too, were aware of the situation.

Veterans are scheduled to arrive at training camp on July 22, with the first open session held on July 25. It is still too early to tell how much of training camp Judkins will miss due to this incident, but every lost rep on the practice field will only place him further behind the 8-ball.

More Cleveland Browns News and Rumors: