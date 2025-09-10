Browns RB Loses His Job as Quinshon Judkins Arrives

Cleveland Browns fans got some good news ahead of their regular-season opener last week as the team signed second-round pick Quinshon Judkins to his rookie deal. With Judkins now in the fold, the Browns’ running back room is complete, as they have four different options at their disposal.

However, Judkins’ arrival also means that the Browns don’t need to carry any additional RBs on their practice squad. On Tuesday, the Browns announced that they released Trayveon Williams. Now the Browns can use Williams’ spot on the practice squad for another position of need.

Browns Send Veteran RB Trayveon Williams Packing Ahead of Week 2

The veteran running back joined the Browns last month for training camp/preseason after being cut by the New England Patriots on July 30. With Jerome Ford not playing in the preseason and Judkins dealing with a serious off-field issue, the Browns could use a veteran running back in the backfield to get them through the preseason.

The 27-year-old Williams played well in the Browns’ three preseason games with the snaps he received. He did a little bit of everything, which included playing special teams, but it wasn’t enough to keep him on the 53-man roster.

7 carries for 30 yards (4.3 yards per carry)

5 receptions (8 targets) for 33 yards

51 yards on two kick returns (25.5 average)

However, the Browns still thought highly of the veteran running back to bring him back to the practice squad a couple of days after the roster cutdown deadline. Williams has made a nice career for himself, spending six years with the Cincinnati Bengals, so it wouldn’t be a shock to see another team pick him up.

As for the Browns, they only have one running back on the practice squad in rookie Ahmani Marshall. The undrafted free agent got a ton of work in the preseason (24 carries for 88 yards and a touchdown) and showed some flashes to keep around.

Given his age, it was a no-brainer for the Browns to keep him around on the practice squad and obviously move off Williams when Judkins was signed.

That being said, we’ll see if Cleveland has any more moves in store at the RB spot. When the former Ohio State standout does make his debut, it could mean fewer snaps for Ford, who was a huge disappointment in Week 1 (6 carries for 8 yards and 1 reception for -3 yards).

