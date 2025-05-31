Browns RB Room Set for Success in the Post-Nick Chubb Era

After seven explosive seasons and one career-threatening injury, running back Nick Chubb’s time in Cleveland has come to an end as the four-time Pro Bowler takes his tremendous talent elsewhere. With OTAs now in full swing, the Browns will need to decide on a new RB1 to lead their rushing game this season at a time when a bell cow back is more needed than ever to support whichever of their four quarterbacks finds himself starting under center.

Although the latest depth chart lists Jerome Ford as the current number one running back, this is far from being set in stone. A lack of confidence in Ford’s abilities can be deduced by the pay cut he just agreed to. Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot reported that instead of receiving $3.49 million next year, Ford will only get a comparatively paltry $1.75 million for his services. If the Browns were really serious about keeping Ford at the top spot in their running back room, this is an unusual way to go about it.

Quinshon Judkins Already Drawing Comparisons to Nick Chubb

A strong sign that the position is up for grabs is the Browns' selection of Quinshon Judkins in the second round of this year’s draft. The decision to invest this sort of draft capital carries with it high expectations, and Judkins seems more than capable of meeting them. Averaging a touchdown per game last season for Ohio State as well as five yards per carry, his ability to move the ball downfield has drawn optimistic comparisons to his predecessor, Nick Chubb.

Not content to rest their hopes on the shoulders of only one rookie, the Browns added further depth to the running back position by taking Dylan Sampson in the fourth round, which many consider a steal based on his impressive resume. Sampson earned a spot in the history books last year at Tennessee, breaking the school record for single-season rushing touchdowns, a record that had stood for nearly a century. This feat, in addition to his 1,491 rushing yards in only 13 games, explains why he was named SEC offensive player of the year.

Now that these two rookies have arrived at OTAs with their eyes on the starting job, things aren’t looking good for Jerome Ford, who risks a drop on the depth chart. With Judkins and Sampson, the Browns could have another one-two punch on their hands, akin to the Chubb/Hunt double-barrelled run game from a few years ago that was such an effective combination of brute force and breakaway speed.

A sensible start to the season would see Judkins starting as RB1 with Sampson getting plenty of touches for himself, especially in goal-line or short-yardage situations. Ford, however, gritting his teeth through a pay cut, will have to take a back seat until he is again a free agent in 2026.

The running back market is notoriously harsh, and to make room for this influx of rookie talent, someone will have to be moved out. Unfortunately for Pierre Strong, it's likely to be him. Strong’s role as a returner is poised to pass to DeAndre Carter, whom the Browns signed to a one-year deal. Carter, who averaged 31.9 yards per kick return last year for Chicago, will play a crucial role on special teams this season. Favorable field position can make or break a drive, especially for an uncertain Browns’ offense with quarterback instability. As a side note, don’t be surprised if you see Carter being used more creatively in a gadget role as a way to keep defenses guessing.

Depending on which quarterback the Browns decide to use, the run game could prove to be the part of Kevin Stefanski’s offense they rely on most to put points on the board. Even with Chubb gone and Ford fading into the background, it will be exciting to watch Judkins and Sampson burst onto the scene this season for what could be one of the most productive backfields in the league.

