Browns Release Fan-Favorite WR After Preseason Injury

The Cleveland Browns kicked off their preseason slate on Friday with an impressive 30-10 win over the Carolina Panthers. Yet the more important aspect of the game was the quarterback saga in Cleveland. It's safe to say that Shedeur Sanders made his presence felt in his first start in a Browns uniform.

Even though the majority of attention has been given to the quarterback room in Cleveland, there were plenty of noteworthy takeaways from Friday. One of them was regarding a fan favorite wide receiver who had been making waves all offseason. Mentor, Ohio native Luke Floriea had signed with the Browns after going undrafted in the 2025 NFL Draft. Since then, he had been making a strong case to make an improbable run to a roster spot.

Unfortunately, however, Floriea suffered a hamstring injury on Friday that ruled him out after 14 offensive snaps. On Monday, Browns insider Brad Stainbrook said he should be able to return in two to three weeks, but that didn't stop the team from releasing him.

#Browns WR Luke Floriea suffered a light Grade 2 hamstring injury on Friday night, per a league source. The team released him this morning.



I’m told there is NO surgery needed, timetable 2-3 weeks. Not viewed as serious as expected, but team wants to resign the Kent alum when… pic.twitter.com/vZbGGtC4AW — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) August 11, 2025

Browns Release WR Luke Floriea After Hamstring Injury

This is a disappointing development for Floriea, who had 100 catches, 1,321 yards, and 12 touchdowns during his Kent State career. He was off to a hot start to his Browns career, as he had the highest PFF grade of any offensive player for Cleveland on Friday, receiving 90.9 in the 14 snaps he played.

Fortunately for the 5'8" playmaker, however, the Browns are still considering re-signing Floriea when he is healthy. He is reportedly one of the leading candidates to be on the practice squad, giving him another shot at being a long-term member of the team.

The Browns don't have the deepest or the most talented wide receiver rooms in the league. They are desperate for high-upside players in the WR rotation, and Floriea was showing potential to be an impactful player as a rookie. While this doesn't close the door on his return to Cleveland, his path to a roster spot will be more of an uphill battle. It's safe to say that this gives Diontae Johnson and Gage Lavardain a better chance of making the 53-man roster ahead of the cutdown date.

More Cleveland Browns news and rumors: