Browns Reportedly Eyeing Rival's Star in Potential Trade Before Week 1

Cleveland Browns GM Andrew Berry has proven to be one of the league's most aggressive when it comes to the trade block. Berry isn't afraid to take chances on guys who could benefit from a change of scenery, with both wins (Jerry Jeudy) and losses (Elijah Moore, Deshaun Watson) to show for it.

With the Aug. 26 roster cutdown deadline fast approaching, the fact so many players will be on the move opens up an opportunity for Berry to potentially improve this roster ahead of Week 1.

However, it turns out Berry may have his sights set on an even bigger fish before the regular season kicks off.

The #Panthers, #Browns and #Colts are among the teams that have shown interest in trading for #Bengals All-Pro Trey Hendrickson, per multiple sources.



An in-division and in-state trade is highly unlikely and any deal will be tough regardless. Cincinnati is believed to want an… pic.twitter.com/DHPnCuPNki — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 17, 2025

On Sunday, it was revealed the Cincinnati Bengals are at least taking calls on star pass-rusher Trey Hendrickson with contract talks stalled between the two sides. NFL insider Jordan Schultz then followed up on this news, revealing the Browns, plus Carolina Panthers and Indianapolis Colts, have "shwon interest" in acquiring the 2024 sack champ.

It'd be a surprise for most teams to be mentioned as a suitor for one of their division rival's best players, but Berry isn't like most GMs. He isn't going to let the history between these franchises get in the way if there's a guy he thinks can make Cleveland better, and thus give him even more job security.

The Browns have desperately craved a co-star alongside Myles Garrett for years now. Jadeveon Clowney looked like the answer after his 9.0 sacks in 2022, but it all came crashing down in 2023 as the former No. 1 pick's play slipped (2.0 sacks) and he became a negative locker room presence.

Many thought Cleveland would choose one of the top edge rushers in this year's draft class to pair with Garrett, but Berry instead focused on the trenches by selecting Mason Graham No. 5 overall. Meanwhile, the likes of Abdul Carter, James Pearce, Jalon Walker and Shemar Stewart all heard their names called in the first round.

This reality opens up the door for a Hendrick-Garrett duo to be formed now. It would make Cleveland's clear strength even more elite, and it'd also help alleviate some of the pressure on the offense to perform with their current question mark at quarterback.

The Browns have over $24 million in current cap space to play with, per Spotrac, and their currently projected -$8 million for 2026 could be brought down with smart restructures or outright cuts. Once Deshaun Watson's void years kick in, Cleveland will be flush with space as well, so Hendrickson's new deal would fit in without any issues.

Hendrickson will require a substantial contract, and he's turning 31 later this year, so those are reasons to give Berry pause. However, he is showing no signs of slowing down after a career-best season, making this a less-risky investment into a top-end talent right now.

The Bengals are sure to play hard ball if Cleveland's serious about adding Hendrickson, but a potential win-win for both sides makes this a possibility at the very least.

