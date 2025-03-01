Browns Reportedly Have Perfect Trade Partner for Myles Garrett

The Cleveland Browns know they have a pivotal offseason in front of them. One of the biggest dominoes is Myles Garrett and his future with the team.

Shortly after the conclusion of the regular season, he requested a trade out of Cleveland. The Browns have come out and said they won't trade him, but things can change on a day-to-day basis. Garrett said that he isn't interested in an extension with Cleveland, which could be the final nail in the coffin.

With the NFL Scouting Combine happening in Indianapolis, rumors are flying around. The Athletic's Dianna Russini released an article regarding what rumors she's hearing. In that piece, she wrote that the Philadelphia Eagles are a serious contender for Garrett.

"I’m told the Philadelphia Eagles’ interest in Garrett is real. As fearsome as Philly’s defense was in the Super Bowl, imagine adding the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year? Garrett could be this year’s version of Saquon Barkley for Howie [Roseman],” one NFL GM said. “He’s an impact add and isn’t a free-agent overpay. Howie’s not afraid to try stuff, and it fits where they are as a team," Russini wrote.

Eagles Are Serious Suitors for Myles Garrett

The Eagles would be willing to offer the Browns multiple first-round picks in exchange for Garrett. There have been rumors that the Washington Commanders could be a landing spot for the star defender, but it sounds like Howie Roseman doesn't want that to happen.

In the Super Bowl win over the Kansas City Chiefs, the Eagles dominated at the line of scrimmage. Defensively, they were in the backfield all game and put Patrick Mahomes under constant duress.

The Eagles could lose both Josh Sweat and Milton Williams in free agency so it makes sense why they would be interested in Garrett.

We'll have to see if the Browns are open to business but if they are, Philadelphia looks ready to pounce.

